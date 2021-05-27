Daily Weather Forecast For Rocksprings

ROCKSPRINGS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.