Rocksprings, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Rocksprings

Rocksprings News Watch
 5 days ago

ROCKSPRINGS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj4NR_0aDFCOJL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rocksprings News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

