Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook To Start Doing This Immediately, You Can Now Remove Your Friends Doing This

By Rob Banks
Posted by 
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honestly, it is probably a great idea. We obsess over social media, checking it constantly and it literally influences us in certain terms of our lives. Now Facebook and Instagram are doing something that you might want to take advantage of: you can turn off seeing how many likes OTHER PEOPLE'S posts have. So, you will just see a caption and the comments underneath the picture, not a number of likes or who liked it.

961theeagle.com
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insects#Birds#Covid#Facebook Inc#Pets#Back To Sleep#People S#Covid#Tibetan#Animal Photos#Post Basis#Likes#Money#Monarch Butterflies#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
InternetPosted by
thedrive

What's Your Favorite Car Group on Facebook?

Be it forgotten history, strange builds, or junkyard-worthy race cars, we want to see the good stuff. There's far more content on social media than one could ever hope to consume, much less want to. Hunting down stuff worth reading or watching takes time, and when you find someone whose content is all worthwhile, like Garage 54, their name is worth shouting from the rooftops.
Visual Arttheaggie.org

Do you really have to follow your friend’s bad art account on Instagram? I asked an ethics professor

“Julie.paints_4_fun, wants to follow you”… oh shut up, Instagram. “Could you give us the backstory,” Professor Levings asked. I shifted in my seat, “Ok, well, Julie and I have been in school together since preschool. The classic friendship. I bullied her until age six (oh c’mon, it builds character), we didn’t speak to each other for four years, and by seventh grade we had developed a friendship in P.E. class as we bonded over our fear of tampons during the swim unit. I’m pretty sure her mom still hates me; moms are weird about holding grudges.
InternetAndroid Central

Do you need a Facebook account to use WhatsApp?

Facebook and WhatsApp accounts are completely separate. WhatsApp Messenger, more commonly referred to as WhatsApp, is one of the best messaging applications out there. It is wildly popular, mainly due to its security and usability. Users can make voice calls and send each other text messages, audio snippets, images, documents, and other files for free.
InternetDIY Photography

You can now hide like counts on both Instagram and Facebook

Last month, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that hiding like counts was soon to become optional. Now the feature is officially being rolled out for everyone, but there’s more. Not only Instagram is letting you hide or reveal like counts as you please, but you can now do it on Facebook, too.
InternetPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Instagram now shows you how well your live videos and Reels are doing

Instagram users with business and creator accounts can already access metrics called insights that show them how their posts are doing. But now, it is getting better. The social network is giving users access to even more data by launching insights for Reels and Live video. Live video has been available on the platform for a while, but Reels is a newer addition: Instagram rolled it out last year after several months of testing, giving users an alternative to TikTok within the app itself.
Internetsourceg.net

You Can’t Do That on Facebook: A Complete Guide for Marketers

Facebook has lots of rules that marketers need to know. Make sure your marketing complies, including giveaways, contests, posts, and ads. Marketing on Facebook isn’t a free-for-all. It’s not a guaranteed win, either. (Organic reach on Facebook has notoriously plunged downward in the past few years – reaching your audience for free is pretty much in the past).
Home & GardenPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Would You Try this Viral Cleaning Hack for Pots and Pans?

Do you know a great hack to clean the outside bottom of pots and pans? This viral video may have given me an idea. By now there are a few things I've learned to accept about myself. The first, is I'm not great a decorating anything. My room, my office, or even the outside of a postcard. The second is that I may be a bit of a hoarder. Another huge thing I've learned to accept is that I love to learn cleaning hacks. But who doesn't?!
Photographymakeuseof.com

5 Aesthetic Ideas to Make Your Pictures Stand Out on Social Media

If you're an avid user of apps like Instagram, you probably know the importance of themes. Potential followers won't look twice at a profile that doesn't have a catchy and consistent aesthetic. But the process of finding your aesthetic can be discouraging since there are an overwhelming amount of styles...
IndustryPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Your Postman Will Love You For Doing This One Thing

Some might think the mail carriers in East Texas have it pretty good. It's nice outside at least 75% of the time. But there are lots of critters out there on their routes, and some of the stinging varieties. This viral Reddit post by an actual letter carrier touts a...
Internetmarketinginsidergroup.com

13 Amazing Examples of Brands on Social Media in 2021

It’s probably no surprise that social media is one of the top online activities worldwide. And the number of active users increases every year. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have given businesses innovative ways to connect with consumers near and far. Harnessing social media to stand out from the competition, build relationships with prospects and customers, and create a more significant social impact will help your business grow in 2021 and beyond.
Relationship Advicedailyinfographic.com

Is “Social Media Cheating” Real?

Social media has influenced every aspect of our lives so it should come as no surprise that it has crept into the divorce courts too. This infographic looks at cheating and the way divorce lawyers use social media to fight their clients’ cases in court. The fact that people use...
Relationship Adviceaskapril.com

Why Did He Unfollow Me On Instagram And Social Media? (6 Reasons Why You’re Not On His List)

You may be wondering why someone unfollowed you on social media. Perhaps you noticed that your ex-boyfriend or partner recently unfollowed you but there is usually nothing to worry about and it is likely nothing to do with you. It may be especially hard to realize that he unfollowed you on social media if it was soon after a breakup, because of the mix of emotions you are experiencing anyway.
InternetEngadget

Twitter is developing more granular misinformation warning labels

Twitter's fight against misinformation once saw it ban the most powerful person in the world. But, with hoaxes and mistruths a perpetual issue, it's expanding the labels it rolled out during the pandemic. You'll soon see three new types of warning labels below relevant tweets, all of which provide more context to help debunk hoaxes or bust jargon. The new alerts include "Get the latest," "Stay Informed" and "Misleading," complete with accompanying "find out more" links. If they're similar to the COVID-19 labels, they should lead to external sites or a curated Moment on Twitter with more information on the topic at hand. Once again, the in-development feature was spotted by the oracle of social media, Jane Manchun Wong — who recently uncovered the Twitter Blue subscription service.
Internetpsychologytoday.com

How Social Media Can Influence Your Memories

People are more likely to remember experiences that they post on social media, research suggests. Posting on ephemeral social media channels like Snapchat also improves recall later, even though the post has disappeared. These effects may occur because posting involves rehearsing and processing the event, or simply because people may...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Glamour

People Are Being Very Weird on Dating Apps Right Now

Reentering dating apps after months away is strangely reassuring—the world has changed, but the gang’s all still here. My hair catches the wind rippling from the 12 flag emoji in Doug’s profile. I pay my solemn respects to the many fish that have been clubbed to death to communicate a certain sense of outdoorsiness. Games of Two Truths and a Lie stretch before me like a lazy trail of vapor behind a jumbo jet. Maybe soon I will consent to play Catan with a “doggo” in the home of a man who identifies as “the little spoon.” Who knows? The world is my oyster (which you had better like eating, on our spontaneous adventures!).
InternetPosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Using Social Media Mindfully

We’re all a little guilty of using our phones from the moment we wake up till we’re falling asleep. It’s near impossible to break away from using our phones and social media, but we can become more mindful of it!. Using social media has become our means of distracting ourselves...
Internetpetapixel.com

Instagram Alters Algorithm After Pro-Palestine Censorship Accusation

During the height of Israeli-Palestinian violence that took place last month, several Facebook employees alleged that the company’s algorithm on both the parent platform and Instagram were inadvertently censoring pro-Palestinian content because of the method by which it was shared. Instagram says that it has addressed this issue in a...
Theater & Dancecrossroadstoday.com

Alexis Ren: Boredom stems creativity

Alexis Ren thinks boredom “stems creativity”. The 24-year-old model believes that quitting social media and “spending time with your boredom” can help people to think in a more innovative way. Alexis – who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram – said: “I’ve always said that whatever breaks your...