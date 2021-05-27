Cancel
Boise City, OK

Weather Forecast For Boise City

Boise City Post
 5 days ago

BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aDFCJti00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Boise City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

