Weather Forecast For Boise City
BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
