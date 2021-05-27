Daily Weather Forecast For Norfork
NORFORK, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
