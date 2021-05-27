Cancel
Norfork, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Norfork

Norfork Updates
Norfork Updates
 5 days ago

NORFORK, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDFCI0z00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Norfork, AR
ABOUT

With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

