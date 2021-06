Highlights: The Bucks took the first lead of the game in the third inning. The Blue Jays would rally and score four runs in the fourth. By the sixth, the Bucks would even the game at 4-4. The visiting Blue Jays would overtake the Bozeman 3-1 in the final inning to win, 7-5. Billing's Davis Chakos had three RBIs on 2-4 hitting, and teammate Carter Venable went 1-3, scored once, and had two RBIs. The Buck's Gannon McGrarrah went 3-3, with two RBIs. The Blue Jay's Nathan Kojetin pitched five innings an allowed four runs on seven hits. Bozeman's Hayden Roethle pitched six innings and allowed six runs on eight hits.