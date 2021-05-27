Cancel
Kirklin, IN

Kirklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 5 days ago

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDFC6VW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

