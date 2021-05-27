Kirklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
