CM Naveen Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Cyclone-Hit Areas

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone Yaas affected areas in Odisha to assess the devastation caused by the storm. Patnaik had yesterday announced to provide seven days of relief to all families of 128 marooned villages in cyclone Yaas affected districts. Besides, he directed for restoring all major roads for communication and 80% restoration of electricity supply in the next 24 hours.