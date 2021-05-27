Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bingham, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Bingham

Posted by 
Bingham News Beat
Bingham News Beat
 5 days ago

BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDFBwuu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bingham News Beat

Bingham News Beat

Bingham, ME
10
Followers
49
Post
125
Views
ABOUT

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bingham, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Somerset County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset A SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET COUNTY At 1134 AM EDT, a shower was located 13 miles west of Rockwood, or 14 miles northeast of Jackman, moving east at 5 mph. Pea size hail is possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Rockwood Strip, Soldiertown, Alder Brook, Tomhegan, Town Of Thorndike, Plymouth, Taunton And Raynham Academy Grant, Pittston Academy Grant, Sandwich Academy Grant and Brassua. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.