Broward County, FL

More Caribbean-Americans Need to Get Vaccinated Says Broward County Mayor

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe large Caribbean-American community in Broward County is being called out for its reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Despite the CDC announcing that vaccinated Americans can ditch masks and social distancing, the United States is still on a quest to achieve herd immunity. In the state of Florida, with the easing of restrictions, the COVID-19 vaccination rate in South Florida has slowed dramatically, with Broward County Mayor Steve Geller lamenting that not enough residents are taking the vaccine.

Person
Ron Desantis
