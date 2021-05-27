More Caribbean-Americans Need to Get Vaccinated Says Broward County Mayor
The large Caribbean-American community in Broward County is being called out for its reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Despite the CDC announcing that vaccinated Americans can ditch masks and social distancing, the United States is still on a quest to achieve herd immunity. In the state of Florida, with the easing of restrictions, the COVID-19 vaccination rate in South Florida has slowed dramatically, with Broward County Mayor Steve Geller lamenting that not enough residents are taking the vaccine.www.caribbeannationalweekly.com