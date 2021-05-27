Weather Forecast For Lodge Grass
LODGE GRASS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
