Osborne, KS

Osborne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Osborne News Watch
Osborne News Watch
 5 days ago

OSBORNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aDFBo6K00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Osborne, KS
