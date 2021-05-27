Osborne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OSBORNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
