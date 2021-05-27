Willie Dickerson: Speak up on homeless crisis

Last year, at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the county’s shelter-in-place order, a man who had been living in an RV in the parking lot at Roberts Lake approached the city of Seaside with a simple ask: Suspend the enforcement of the ordinance that prohibits people from sleeping in their vehicles. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control had issued guidance around protecting the unsheltered during the pandemic: Communicate clearly with those who sleep outside and post messages about masking and hand washing where possible, for example. And provide whatever stability you can for a community that is plagued by instability and a lack of access to basic healthcare.