Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Willie Dickerson: Speak up on homeless crisis

madison
 5 days ago

Dear Editor: Thanks to the Cap Times for clearly explaining where the efforts to help the homeless are now. ("Citing greater need due to pandemic, Wisconsin homeless advocates call for state action" by Briana Reilly. Homelessness is an increasing crisis locally and nationally. The lack of affordable housing, as well as unemployment brought on by the pandemic, are threatening America with a homelessness tsunami. The housing voucher program (Section 8) is set to help low-income renters, but currently reaches only 25% of those who qualify. Expanding that program to cover all who qualify, increasing the affordable housing available, and a renters’ refundable tax credit have all been proposed to stop the flood of homelessness.

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Low Income Housing#Crisis#The Cap Times#Low Income Renters#Dear Editor#Program#America#Wash#Tctvoice Madison Com#State Action#Tsunami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Chico, CAactionnewsnow.com

Chico City Council continues discussion around homeless crisis

CHICO, Calif. - Tuesday’s Chico City Council meeting began five hours earlier than normal. Much of that time was spent on budget issues, but eventually they addressed the ongoing homeless crisis. The issue Tuesday night was whether to extend the current shelter crisis declaration two more years, as proposed by...
HomelessTimes Union

Senior Citizens Face Homeless Crisis as Incomes Fall and Rent Skyrocket

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. There is a looming crisis affecting America’s senior citizens and if not addressed, thousands of them will end up in the streets with no place to call home.(1) As Baby Boomers age, the number of homeless seniors across the US jumped nearly 70 percent between 2007-17.(2) “Baby Boomers face a rough future,” said Nick Saifan, CEO of the veteran-friendly company Vendaval Corp. “Many of us are in failing health and forced to live on Social Security. Housing costs have exploded. That’s left many, who expected a comfortable retirement, facing foreclosures, evictions and life on the streets.”
Politicscapitalpress.com

Letter: Speak up to demand change

In hearing a radio announcement that our state budget has escalated by billions of dollars and the governor, not knowing what to do with it, was going to fund immigrants to build businesses. That didn't sit well. We are a compassionate citizenry and already fund immigrants. This virus-driven economic depression...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

LA City Council OKs Budget, With Nearly $1 Billion For Homeless Crisis

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a 2021-22 fiscal year budget Thursday that was proposed by Mayor Eric Garcetti and includes historic spending to combat the homelessness crisis. Once various adjustments approved during the council’s discussion are incorporated into the document, it will return for a final vote sometime...
Louisiana StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Judge: LA response to homelessness crisis moving too slowly

A federal judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles on Wednesday chided the city and county of LA for their slow progress in providing shelter for thousands of unhoused residents who live near freeways. During the case’s first in-person court hearing in more than three...
Los Angeles, CAcitywatchla.com

How to Solve the Los Angeles’ Homeless Crisis: Put an End to the Lies and Myths

(2) We could tear down more Rent Controlled apartments (RSO) to construct more Mixed-Use Projects. This is the favorite approach of Mayor Eric Garcetti since he first took office as councilmember for CD 13 in Hollywood in 2001. It has been the unanimously favorite solution by the Los Angeles City Council which has unanimously approved the destruction of RSO units for the last fifteen (15) years. It has been a most excellent solution. The homeless population in Los Angeles has dwindled to almost nothing since 2006 when we had 48,103 homeless. Jan. 15, 2006, New York Times, Problem of Homelessness in Los Angeles and Its Environs Draws Renewed Calls for Attention, By Randal C. Archibold.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Will Yakima Teams Up For A New Approach To End Homelessness?

Yakima has a homeless problem. Almost all communities do. Homeless experts like the Union Gospel Mission's Executive Director Mike Johnson says Yakima's problem is about average for cities our size...but it's still a very real problem. Just ask Yakima Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton. She's worried about the health and...
Seaside, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

A homeless parking program that sprung up during the pandemic will end.

Last year, at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the county’s shelter-in-place order, a man who had been living in an RV in the parking lot at Roberts Lake approached the city of Seaside with a simple ask: Suspend the enforcement of the ordinance that prohibits people from sleeping in their vehicles. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control had issued guidance around protecting the unsheltered during the pandemic: Communicate clearly with those who sleep outside and post messages about masking and hand washing where possible, for example. And provide whatever stability you can for a community that is plagued by instability and a lack of access to basic healthcare.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Who makes up Sonoma County’s homeless population?

The Santa Rosa City Council talked Tuesday about expanding safe overnight parking options for homeless people living in their vehicles. At last count, more than 2,700 people were homeless in Sonoma County. The Sonoma County Homeless Census & Survey 2020 sheds some light on this population. The information is based...
Seattle, WAadmet.net

Tackling homelessness: GeekWire virtual event will examine the ongoing crisis

Greater than 5 years after Seattle issued a proclamation declaring a civil emergency associated to homelessness, the disaster nonetheless reverberates. Neighborhood leaders have but to resolve this complicated problem, one which’s testing Seattle’s soul. We’ll discover the trail ahead on the homelessness disaster on June 2 at midday in our...
House RentLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Expand rental assistance program

As Americans cautiously return to normal life activities, stable and affordable housing for millions of renters remains out of reach. The pandemic has exacerbated our underlying housing crisis. Thousands of households are getting evicted, and many are at risk of experiencing homelessness because they can't pay the rent. The U.S....
Los Angeles, CAcitywatchla.com

Does Los Angeles Have a Homeless Crisis or a Stupidity Crisis?

Blacks comprise between 8% and 9% of the city’s population, but reportedly they are now 34% of Los Angeles homeless population. Judge Carter shows no concern for the other 66% of LA Homeless. That’s stupid. Judge Carter believes that white racism is the cause of the high percentage Black homeless....