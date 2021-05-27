Willie Dickerson: Speak up on homeless crisis
Dear Editor: Thanks to the Cap Times for clearly explaining where the efforts to help the homeless are now. ("Citing greater need due to pandemic, Wisconsin homeless advocates call for state action" by Briana Reilly. Homelessness is an increasing crisis locally and nationally. The lack of affordable housing, as well as unemployment brought on by the pandemic, are threatening America with a homelessness tsunami. The housing voucher program (Section 8) is set to help low-income renters, but currently reaches only 25% of those who qualify. Expanding that program to cover all who qualify, increasing the affordable housing available, and a renters' refundable tax credit have all been proposed to stop the flood of homelessness.