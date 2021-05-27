4-Day Weather Forecast For Hoxie
HOXIE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
