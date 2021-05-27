Cancel
Hill City, KS

Hill City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hill City Digest
 5 days ago

HILL CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aDFBg2W00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Hill City Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HILL CITY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hill City Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTY At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Morland, or 13 miles southwest of Hill City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotter in Moreland reported quarter to half dollar hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morland and Saint Peter. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morland, or 13 miles west of Hill City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sheridan and southwestern Graham Counties, including the following locations... Saint Peter, Studley and Penokee. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1115 PM MDT/1215 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Wallace to 3 miles southwest of Ogallah. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Brewster and Grainfield. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 34 and 113. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT/100 AM CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for South Central Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Graham County