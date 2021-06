Although there were many developers, publishers, and advertisers that raised disgruntled voices when Apple announced its new App Tracking Transparency policy for iOS, Facebook was the one that shouted the loudest. It used rhetoric and other strategies to besmirch Apple’s privacy efforts, even going as far as ironically saying it will actually benefit the social networking giant in the long run. Now it’s taking those efforts to a new level by warning users that Facebook and Instagram might become paid services if iOS users don’t enable app tracking.