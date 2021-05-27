4-Day Weather Forecast For Garden Valley
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
