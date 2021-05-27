Alpha Chi Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated Celebrates 60th Anniversary
On May 27, 2021 Alpha Chi Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated will celebrate 60 years of service to the Nashville community. Chi Eta Phi Sorority is a non-profit service organization of Registered Nurses and Student Nurses, which was founded on October 16, 1932 at Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, DC by Aliene C. Ewell for the purpose of elevating the status of Nursing and to increase recruitment in the nursing profession. The Sorority is guided by the motto, “Service for Humanity” and has programs focusing on health promotion, disease prevention, leadership development, mentoring and scholarships for nursing students.tntribune.com