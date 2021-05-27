Cancel
Ness City, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ness City

Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
 5 days ago

NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aDFBLhN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    T-storms

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ness City, KS
ABOUT

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

