4-Day Weather Forecast For Ness City

NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 T-storms High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.