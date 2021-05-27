Fullerton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



