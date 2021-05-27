Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, NE

Fullerton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fullerton News Flash
Fullerton News Flash
 5 days ago

FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aDFBJvv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton, NE
1
Followers
49
Post
147
Views
ABOUT

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fullerton, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fullerton, NEPosted by
Fullerton News Flash

Get weather-ready — Fullerton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fullerton: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Greeley, Nance, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greeley; Nance; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Valley, Greeley and Nance Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing mid and high level cloudiness should prevent temperatures from dropping as low as they did last night.