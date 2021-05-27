Fullerton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
