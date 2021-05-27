Cancel
Chamath's IPOE Shareholders Vote Today on SoFi Merger; Acorns and eFFECTOR Deals

By David Pogemiller
Boardroom Alpha
 5 days ago

The SPAC market continues to stumble along with the vast majority of pre-deal SPACs trading below NAV. This is creating a big opportunity for arbitrage/yield investors. It enables them to scoop up discounted SPACs, get the guaranteed yield with a redemption at $10, and benefit from any upside on stock price jumps. The next wave of the SPAC correction will likely involve this arbitrage being removed as the oversupply and general downward pressure on pre-deal SPACs decreases.

Activity, while slower, is still there though. Three new S-1s yesterday, two deals this morning, and de-SPACs happening. So, while the SPAC market is a long way from "peak SPAC", it isn't moribund.

Thursday Morning Deals

This morning Pioneer Merger (PACX) announced this morning that it is taking Acorns public in a deal valued at $1.6B.

Also this morning, Locust Walk (LWAC) announced it is taking eFFECTOR public in a deal valued at $420M.

IPOE Shareholders Vote Today on SoFi Deal

There is no question that IPOE shareholders will approve the SoFi deal today when they vote. Also, given the current price, any redemptions will be surprising and, frankly, a little bit silly.

Given the heat the SPAC market and Chamath have been taking lately, a successful de-SPAC that performs well both in terms of stock price and execution/financials will be welcome. So, investors will watch this one closely over the next couple of months and certainly when they next report numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPb2G_0aDFBI3C00
IPOE has traded well since the deal announcement and isn't (too) far off it's highs from peak SPAC

Chamath SPACs -- Better than Some Think

Chamath released his annual letter yesterday and it is no surprise that FinTwit has strong opinions that cut both ways.

Overall, and we've said this before, many investors' view of Chamath's SPACs will be heavily influenced by when they bought in. Those that got caught in the irrational FOMO exuberance of peak SPAC a few months ago may have felt some pain during the SPAC correction. For other others that bought in at more reasonable prices, they may have fared better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9kaW_0aDFBI3C00
SPCE investors that got in during peak SPAC will still be unhappy despite recent upswing

Clover Health (CLOV) remains a black eye as questions remain about the quality of the deal and disclosures, but Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has some investors excited again on recent execution news.

That said, SPCE investors that got in at the peak around $60 in February remain significantly underwater. They will also remember Chamath and Richard Branson both selling material amounts of SPCE stock not long ago.

De-SPACs

IPOA | 170.0% ~ $ 27.00 | De-SPAC -> Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.

IPOB | 57.0% ~ $ 15.70 | De-SPAC -> OpenDoor Labs Inc.

IPOC | -26.7% ~ $ 7.33 | De-SPAC -> Clover Health Investments, Corp.

Pre-deal SPACs

IPOD | 4.6% ~ $ 10.46

IPOF | 1.2% ~ $ 10.12

SPAC Pipes

SPRQ | -.8% ~ $ 9.92 | Announced -> Sunlight Financial LLC

RAAC | -1.0% ~ $ 9.90 | Announced -> Berkshire Grey

RMGB | -1.0% ~ $ 9.90 | Announced -> ReNew Power Private Limited

TSIA | 2.9% ~ $ 10.29 | Announced -> Latch, Inc.

ACTC | 68.8% ~ $ 16.88 | Announced -> Proterra Inc

SPAC Arbitrage - Better Yield than High Yield Bonds

SPACs have become an incredible opportunity for arbitrage given the significant discounts to NAV and the ability to redeem at a minimum of $10. Credit and arbitrage investors are taking the opportunity to get in and capture this yield while getting a bonus of upside when any good news (e.g. deal announcements, rumors, execution news) pops the stock up.

Here are some of the most deeply discounted SPACs and, from yesterday a list of 200 SPACs under $10.

-3.90% | ITQ - Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | CPTK - Crown PropTech Acquisitions (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | ZWRK - Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | KSIC - Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | AAQC - Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SVOK - Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TMPM - Turmeric Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ARBG - Aequi Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | EVOJ - Evo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | NXU - Novus Capital Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | SWET - Athlon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | TWNI - Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

  • Will Chamath's IPOE / SoFi Deal be Impacted by Clover's Whiff?
  • SPACs End Week on a High (Kind of)
  • Will SPACs Rebound with the Market?
  • Exclusive SPAC Q&A: Better World Acquisition Corp (BWAC)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Vintage Wine Estates

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) ("Bespoke" or "BCAC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that BCAC's shareholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Vintage Wine Estates ("VWE" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-consumer platform, at its shareholder meeting held on May 28, 2021. The domestication of BCAC from British Columbia to Nevada was also approved.
StocksInvestorPlace

Look for SoFi to Go Higher After Its Successful Merger

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on June 1 to correct the exchange that SOFI stock will trade on. Thanks to a mega-merger with Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V, SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock starts trading today on the Nasdaq. Shares of Chamath’s SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, rallied...
Businesscampaignlive.com

MDC Partners shareholder opposes looming merger with Stagwell

One of MDC Partners' biggest shareholders is against the company's proposed merger with Stagwell Media, citing terms that favor Stagwell investors unfairly. In a letter to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, the committee convened to evaluate the merger proposal, Indaba Capital Management said the proposed deal is "conflict riddled and poorly structured," adding that it undervalues MDC.
MarketsPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Merger Madness with 21 Deal Votes in June

SPAC investors should expect June to play out similar to how May ended -- light on-going S-1, IPO, and deal activity; pre-deal SPACs at a discount; limited IPO and deal pops; and heavy downward pressure on de-SPACs. But, the good news is that the June SPAC market is healthier than February/March's "peak SPAC" market.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

SoFi stock gains in first trading day after SPAC merger

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) are up more than 7% in Tuesday’s session, which marks the first day of trading for SoFi shares following the financial technology company’s merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, a special-purpose acquisition company. The SPAC deal assigned SoFi a post-money equity value of $8.65 billion. SoFi is led by Anthony Noto, a former chief operating officer of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and the company offers a variety of financial-services products including home loans and small-business financing using a digital model.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 202.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

SoFi Stock Forecast: Will IPOE Be Palihapitiya's Best SPAC?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (IPOE) has completed its merger with SoFi. IPOE is the fourth company backed by Chamath Palihapitiya to go public. IPOE stock picked up some lost ground over the last month even though it couldn't get near the 52-week highs levels. What’s the forecast for SoFi stock? Will IPOE be the best SPAC from Palihapitiya?
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

SoFi Will Go Public June 1 Following SPAC Merger

Online FinTech startup Social Finance, otherwise known as SoFi, is expected to go public June 1 following a merger Friday (May 28) with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V. The merger creates a new FinTech called SoFi Technologies, expected to begin trading on...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Noront Resources Announces ISS And Glass Lewis Recommend That Shareholders Vote FOR The Company's Director Nominees Ahead Of The Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Shareholder Proxy Voting Deadline is Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) Shareholder Questions or Require Voting Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free at 1-877-452-7184 by email at assistance@laurelhill.com . TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (" Noront" or the...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego biotech eFFECTOR Therapeutics to go public via SPAC merger

San Diego cancer therapy startup eFFECTOR Therapeutics has entered an agreement to become publicly traded through what is known as a SPAC — where a public shell company that’s already stockpiled capital merges with an operating firm that’s looking to become publicly traded. The biotech, which is working on a...
Businessprotocol.com

Acorns will go public via a SPAC merger at $2.2 billion valuation

Acorns is going public via a SPAC merger in a deal that values the savings and investment app at $2.2 billion, the company said Thursday. The startup said it will merge with Pioneer Merger, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

De-SPACs Aren't as Bad as You Think

Canoo (GOEV) -2.5%. 5 baggers? No, but the picture isn't as bad as the media makes it out to be. In fact, the overall picture on De-SPACs is similar. 65% of De-SPACs, for SPACs that IPO'd since 2018, have positive annualized returns and, on average, have returns of 19.7%. Now, that average is biased in part by Playboy's (PLBY) incredible run, but it doesn't change the fact that always measuring SPAC performance relative to "all time highs" is a narrow and not always useful approach.
StocksCFO.com

Acorns to Go Public Through $2B SPAC Deal

Fintech firms continue to take the SPAC route to going public, with Acorns announcing a deal on Thursday that values the savings and investing app at about $2.2 billion. The SPAC boom has shown signs of cooling amid heightened regulatory scrutiny. In April, only 10 new issuances came to market versus 109 a month earlier.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Fintech unicorn Stash considers IPO, SPAC merger

Fintech firm Stash is exploring options for a market listing, such as merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. “Goldman Sachs acts as our advisor and we continuously assess the market to determine our optimal financing...