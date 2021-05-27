Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee is Better Than This

By Article Submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of passing an infrastructure bill to fix our crumbling bridges, or passing an election security bill to pull our nation back from the brink of losing our democracy, or passing health care expansion to help hundreds of thousands in our state see a doctor when they get sick… Tennessee Republicans have spent the past week sounding the alarm about a few hundred unaccompanied migrant children passing through Tennessee on their way to unite with family members.

