Tennessee is Better Than This
Instead of passing an infrastructure bill to fix our crumbling bridges, or passing an election security bill to pull our nation back from the brink of losing our democracy, or passing health care expansion to help hundreds of thousands in our state see a doctor when they get sick… Tennessee Republicans have spent the past week sounding the alarm about a few hundred unaccompanied migrant children passing through Tennessee on their way to unite with family members.tntribune.com