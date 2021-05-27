Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kinsley, KS

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Kinsley

Posted by 
Kinsley Updates
Kinsley Updates
 5 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) A sunny Thursday is here for Kinsley, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kinsley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDFB20p00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    T-storms

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley, KS
5
Followers
47
Post
144
Views
ABOUT

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinsley, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Picnic#Nws#Chance Light Rain#Ks#Snacks#Advice#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Kinsley Updates

Daily Weather Forecast For Kinsley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinsley: Tuesday, June 1: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Posted by
Kinsley Updates

Saturday rain in Kinsley: Ideas to make the most of it

(KINSLEY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kinsley Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Posted by
Kinsley Updates

Coming soon: Kinsley events

1. Blue Oyster Cult; 2. Little Smokies Kids-Q; 3. Memorial Weekend Pop Up; 4. Smokin' Saddles Pro BBQ Day 1; 5. Walter S. Chears Post 106 June 2021 Members Meeting;
Posted by
Kinsley Updates

Get weather-ready — Kinsley’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinsley: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Posted by
Kinsley Updates

Kinsley forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinsley: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Posted by
Kinsley Updates

Kinsley weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinsley: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen

If you love the great outdoors, remarkable scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures, Kansas is the place to be. The Sunflower State boasts 28 state parks that are each a dream location for nature lovers and photographers alike. Mushroom Rock State Park is the smallest state park in Kansas but it is also one of the […] The post The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Pawnee; Rush; Stafford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN FORD...NORTHWESTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN HODGEMAN...PAWNEE...NORTHWESTERN STAFFORD SOUTHEASTERN RUSH...EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Albert to 7 miles northwest of Spearville. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Larned, Kinsley, St. John, Bucklin, Spearville, Macksville, Lewis, Mullinville, Burdett, Offerle, Garfield, Rozel, Hudson, Belpre, Seward, Ash Valley, Radium, Fellsburg, Sanford and Frizell. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Kansas.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Kiowa; Pratt; Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kiowa County in south central Kansas Southwestern Stafford County in south central Kansas Southern Edwards County in south central Kansas Western Pratt County in south central Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1040 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Greensburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pratt, Greensburg, Haviland, Macksville, Mullinville, Iuka, Cullison, Coats, Byers, Fellsburg, Hopewell, Wellsford, Croft, Centerview and Trousdale. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edwards; Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR KIOWA...SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD...SOUTHERN EDWARDS AND WESTERN PRATT COUNTIES At 1104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hopewell, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pratt, Greensburg, Haviland, Macksville, Mullinville, Iuka, Cullison, Coats, Byers, Fellsburg, Hopewell, Wellsford, Croft, Centerview and Trousdale. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ford; Kiowa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN FORD...KIOWA COMANCHE...SOUTHERN EDWARDS AND CLARK COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1011 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Spearville to near Acres. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ashland, Coldwater, Bucklin, Greensburg, Spearville, Haviland, Protection, Mullinville, Ford, Offerle, Sitka, Wilmore, Fellsburg, Clark State Lake, Kingsdown, Lake Coldwater, Bellefont, Windhorst, Centerview and Acres. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.