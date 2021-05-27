Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Benton, MT

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Fort Benton News Watch
Fort Benton News Watch
 5 days ago

(FORT BENTON, MT) A sunny Thursday is here for Fort Benton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Benton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aDFB0FN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 39 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton, MT
6
Followers
37
Post
191
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Benton, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Health Authorities#Advice#Country#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fort Benton, MTPosted by
Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Benton: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Fort Benton, MTPosted by
Fort Benton News Watch

Take a look at these homes on the Fort Benton market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Washington Street! This residence offers endless potential as a home to put your personal spin on or an incredible investment to profit from the rental income. The market is in constant demand for rentals in Fort Benton. What's more is fresh paint, new flooring, and new carpeting were just completed! The sunlight beaming down from the two skylights in the kitchen enhances the fresh flooring. The large windows throughout open the space presenting an inviting glow. A vaulted ceiling in the living room adds to the warm ambiance. Revel in the spacious private back deck where you can unwind and relax while entertaining! There is tons of storage and a shed in the back yard. Park your toys, camper, or RV in all the additional parking room. This abode offers more than just a place to<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSGF2cmUlMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSE1MU01ULTIwLTI3NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Welcome to Washington Street! This residence offers endless potential as a home to put your personal spin on or an incredible investment to profit from the rental income. The market is in constant demand for rentals in Fort Benton. What’s more is fresh paint, new flooring, and new carpeting were just completed! The sunlight beaming down from the two skylights in the kitchen enhances the fresh flooring. The large windows throughout open the space presenting an inviting glow. A vaulted ceiling in the living room adds to the warm ambiance. Revel in the spacious private back deck where you can unwind and relax while entertaining! There is tons of storage and a shed in the back yard. Park your toys, camper, or RV in all the additional parking room. This abode offers more than just a place to call home; with so many endless options, you can add value or add to your income!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlsbGluZ3MlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQkFSTVQtMzEzMzk3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Check out this charming home, conveniently located in the heart of Fort Benton! This home was recently renovated, and includes a newer roof, siding, windows, exterior doors, continuous hot water heater, kitchen upgrades, titled bathrooms with new vanities, laminate & tile flooring, and much more. The home features 4 bedrooms ( 2 non-conforming in basement ) with two additional bonus rooms in the basement, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage on a spacious lot. Call Jesse Ennis at 406-531-5502 or your real estate professional.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jesse Ennis, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNjU1MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Fort Benton, MTPosted by
Fort Benton News Watch

Your 4-day forecast for Fort Benton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Benton: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain in the day; while rain and snow during night; Friday, May 21: Rain and snow in the day; while light rain likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance rain and snow in the day; while chance light rain during night;
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Fort Benton, MTPosted by
Fort Benton News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Fort Benton

(FORT BENTON, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Benton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Fort Benton, MTPosted by
Fort Benton News Watch

Get weather-ready — Fort Benton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Benton: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Fort Benton, MTbigsandymountaineer.com

Green Acres

County Extension is sponsoring an outdoor range management class at the Lost Lake Ranch on Tuesday, June 8 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Dr. Jeff Mosley will address a variety of topics including range monitoring and rotational grazing options. We will also have a question-and-answer session where Jeff will be available to answer range management questions.
Chouteau County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Minor snow accumulations possible through Sunday morning Rain and rain showers will gradually change over to snow this evening into the overnight. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible across parts of the plains, mainly on grassy areas, but snow may fall at locally heavier rates this evening and tonight resulting in accumulations up to 2 inches along the Rocky Mountain Front, with up to 4 to 6 inches in the mountains, including the Bears Paw, Big Snowy Mountains, Highwood, and Judith Mountains. Roads will likely remain just wet for most areas on the plains, but snow-covered roads are possible where snow falls at heavier rates for an hour or more. Please use caution while traveling. Expect rapid changes in visibility and road conditions if you are traveling across the area this evening through the overnight tonight.