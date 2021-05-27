Cancel
Apparel

Lady Gaga’s Sweatpants Are A Must-See

By Christian Allair e
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga brings theatrical flair to everything that she does. Earlier this week, for instance, she celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her Born This Way album by greeting fans wearing staggering platforms and fishnets. Her personal style is just as experimental and flamboyant as her stage wear – apparently even when it comes to her sweats. This week in California, she was spotted shopping with her friend in some seriously elevated loungewear.

