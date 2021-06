AURORA – It has been a decade since Timmothy Pitzen vanished from Aurora, and The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has created a new image showing what Timmothy might look like at age 16. Pitzen was six in May of 2011 when his mother picked him up from school. Days later, she was found dead in a motel room in Rockford. Authorities said Amy Pitzen committed suicide and left behind a note indicating that Timmothy would be well taken care of. There has been no clues as to the whereabouts of the child ever since.