Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leakey, TX

Leakey Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Leakey News Beat
Leakey News Beat
 5 days ago

LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0aDFAwoH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leakey News Beat

Leakey News Beat

Leakey, TX
2
Followers
39
Post
168
Views
ABOUT

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leakey, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Leakey Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
EnvironmentPosted by
Leakey News Beat

Get weather-ready — Leakey’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leakey: Monday, May 10: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 13: Mostly Cloudy;
Edwards County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Real SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL EDWARDS AND CENTRAL REAL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Vance, or 11 miles southeast of Rocksprings, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vance and Prade Ranch. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Real County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Real A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BANDERA AND EAST CENTRAL REAL COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tuff, or 8 miles north of Leakey, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Vanderpool, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Tuff and Prade Ranch. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bandera, Kerr, Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr; Real The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bandera County in south central Texas West central Kerr County in south central Texas Central Real County in south central Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Tuff, or 11 miles north of Leakey, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Vanderpool, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Tuff and Prade Ranch. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Edwards County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Real, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Real; Uvalde; Zavala A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EASTERN KINNEY...UVALDE...NORTHWESTERN ZAVALA...SOUTH CENTRAL EDWARDS AND SOUTHERN REAL COUNTIES At 842 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Cline to Uvalde, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Uvalde, Leakey, Spofford, Camp Wood, Laguna, Knippa, Blewett, Barksdale, Rio Frio, Concan, Washer, Uvalde Estates, Montell, Dabney, Cline, Garner State Park, Anacacho, Reagan Wells, Utopia and Turkey Mountain. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Kerr, Medina, Real, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr; Medina; Real; Uvalde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MEDINA...BANDERA...SOUTHERN KERR...NORTHEASTERN UVALDE AND REAL COUNTIES At 917 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Reagan Wells to near Knippa, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Medina, Uvalde, Bandera, Leakey, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Sabinal, Knippa, Tuff, Rio Frio, Concan, Montell, Garner State Park, Reagan Wells, Utopia, Hill Country State Natural Area, Lost Maples State Natural Area and Prade Ranch. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH