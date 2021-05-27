Leakey Weather Forecast
LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
