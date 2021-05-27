Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.