Fairfield, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Fairfield News Alert
 5 days ago

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDFAtA600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

