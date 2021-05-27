Seize the day (even if it’s raining)
(LINTON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Linton Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Linton:
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 44 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.