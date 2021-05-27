Cancel
Linton, ND

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Linton Digest
 5 days ago

(LINTON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Linton Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Linton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDFAsHN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 44 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linton, ND
ABOUT

With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

