5 Ways To Increase Your Productivity At Work

Almost a year and a half into the pandemic, much of the world has come to terms with working from home (WFH). Most employers and employees embraced WFH as an interim COVID-related phenomenon for the masses. The majority accepted that the work style was temporarily no longer limited to a certain cohort of the workforce. With the meteoric rise of zoom, everyone was suddenly part of the WFH insiders’ club who knew that sporting a shirt and tie over a pair of pyjama pants was the standard practice. However, what the world wasn’t ready for was how WFH would shift into a permanent option broadly available to everyone. With that shift comes new expectations, policies, discord, and yes – adverse health. That means that there is a wrong way, and a right way to WFH.