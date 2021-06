Click the specific district to see the before and after comparison. Graphics by Karissa Schumacher. Wisconsin is one of the most competitive swing states in the country. Democrats have won every statewide election in the last four years, including U.S. president, governor, U.S. senator and attorney general. Yet Republicans have easily held five of the state’s eight seats in the U.S. House for all of the last decade. And they nearly took a sixth in the 2020 election.