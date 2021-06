June is Pride Month, an annual event that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its impact on United States’ history, at home and abroad. In the United States, Pride Month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which marked a “turning point” in the fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights, according to the Library of Congress. The first official Pride march was held in New York the following year; in the decades since, parades, marches, events, and demonstrations have spread across the country every June.