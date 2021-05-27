Cancel
Hettinger, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hettinger

Hettinger Digest
Hettinger Digest
 5 days ago

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aDFAmEF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain and snow showers likely then cloudy in the day; while areas of frost then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 44 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hettinger, ND
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of western North Dakota this afternoon and evening. Southeast winds are expected to increase to sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph this afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Despite increasing high clouds, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.