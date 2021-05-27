4-Day Weather Forecast For Hettinger

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain and snow showers likely then cloudy in the day; while areas of frost then mostly cloudy during night High 44 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.