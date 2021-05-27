4-Day Weather Forecast For Hettinger
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain and snow showers likely then cloudy in the day; while areas of frost then mostly cloudy during night
- High 44 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
