Live Painting with Jane Kim

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSpring is in the air! In celebration of her current solo exhibition “Poached, Pruned, Peeled” at Palette Gallery, Bay Area artist Jane Kim, founder of Ink Dwell studio, will be painting live and talking about her process, inspirations, and the rich narrative behind each piece. Relax in the gallery as you enjoy this thought-provoking show, which seeks to examine our complicated relationship with food, from hunting methods refined over millions of years, to the morality of modern agriculture. The Gallery is free and will be open to the public during the painting portion of the event (12-4pm, no RSVP required).

