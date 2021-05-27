Cancel
Port Leyden, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

Port Leyden News Watch
Port Leyden News Watch
 5 days ago

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aDFAihL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 65 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Leyden, NY
