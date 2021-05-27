4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 65 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
