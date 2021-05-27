4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost during night High 65 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 56 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.