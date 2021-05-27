Cancel
Ebusco 3.0: Redefining Public Transport with Game-Changing Composite Materials

By Terry Ventre
Azom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith concerns for global warming and CO2 emissions rising, new industries are looking for ways to innovate everyday life to lower the population’s carbon footprint, without sacrificing their customer’s comfort or usability. The electric bus industry is one of these emergent industries, lowering the emissions from public transport. Dutch electric bus company Ebusco is also taking its innovations one step further: composite material buses, inspired by aerospace technology.

www.azom.com
