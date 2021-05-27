Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches FiltEV®, its New, Comprehensive Platform of High Performance Filtration Materials for Electric Vehicles

Automakers should strategize best-in-class modular EV/AD platforms that can seamlessly transition into mobility intelligence platforms. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the automotive industry converges toward connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) mobility, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are working on re-engineering their conventional platforms to accommodate electric vehicle (EV) components such as batteries and motors. However, the industry's transition from a vehicle-centric to a service-centric approach necessitates the development of new digital platforms (software, back-haul connectivity, and cloud). Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that future modular EV platforms will be flexible and multifaceted, with various vehicle types and shapes built on a single program, saving OEMs the time, effort, and money required to launch new models. The study examines emerging market trends, platform development's collaborative approach, new business models for platforms, and growth opportunities.