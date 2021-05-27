Parsonsfield Daily Weather Forecast
PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
