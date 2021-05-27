Cancel
Parsonsfield, ME

Parsonsfield Daily Weather Forecast

Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 5 days ago

PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aDFAadX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

