Arkdale, WI

Arkdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Arkdale News Beat
 5 days ago

ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aDFAYox00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then light rain during night

    • High 48 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

