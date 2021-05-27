Arkdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then light rain during night
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.