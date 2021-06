The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. B2BinPay is recognised as one of the industry’s leading crypto processing providers and has gained a strong foothold in the market since its launch. The company is pleased to announce its highly-anticipated launch of version 2 of its multi-award-winning payments solution. The new version is a major upgrade to the existing offering and includes a range of feature improvements, as well as including many new capabilities that will fulfill all transaction requirements at top speed. Version 2 delivers to clients the best crypto-processing solution in the industry with a comprehensive number of options readily available, ensuring the fastest and easiest user-experience possible.