Clark Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night High 46 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 59 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



