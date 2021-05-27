Cancel
Clark, SD

Clark Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clark Dispatch
Clark Dispatch
 5 days ago

CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDFASWb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 46 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clark, SD
