The Kansas City Chiefs have Travis Kelce, who, depending on who you ask, is either the best tight end in the game today — or the second. What’s not up for debate is that he is among the biggest assets that any team has. That didn’t stop the Chiefs, however, from going out of their way and choosing a new tight end in the recently concluded 2021 NFL Draft. The team traded up 13 spots in the fifth round of the draft and exchanged picks with the New York Jets. With that maneuver, the Chiefs were able to get their target in the form of Noah Gray out of Duke.