Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountainair, NM

Mountainair Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 5 days ago

MOUNTAINAIR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aDFAQl900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair, NM
6
Followers
34
Post
179
Views
ABOUT

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainair, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 132 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Encino, or 13 miles west of Vaughn, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Encino. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 223 and 235. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 248 and 263.
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Estancia Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willard, or 11 miles south of Estancia, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Estancia and Willard. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 210 and 231.
Mountainair, NMPosted by
Mountainair News Watch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mountainair. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mountainair, NMPosted by
Mountainair News Watch

Get weather-ready — Mountainair’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountainair: Thursday, May 13: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.