Rabun Gap, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap

Rabun Gap Voice
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDFAMTT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rabun Gap, GA
Rabun Gap Voice

Get weather-ready — Rabun Gap’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rabun Gap: Saturday, May 15: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Rabun Gap, GA
Rabun Gap Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(RABUN GAP, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Rabun Gap Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for Rabun County

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for western North Carolina, upstate South Carolina, and northeast Georgia, including Rabun County for Monday, May 10. General thunderstorms will develop ahead of a passing cold front Monday afternoon across the area. Cloud to ground lightning will be the main threat.
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. With little to no rainfall across the area the past several days, small fuels and brush will remain very dry and easily combustible. All of these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.