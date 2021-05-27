4-Day Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



