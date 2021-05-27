Cancel
Gregory, SD

Weather Forecast For Gregory

Gregory Today
Gregory Today
 5 days ago

GREGORY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aDFACeD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bon Homme County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Gregory, Union, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Clay; Gregory; Union; Yankton Scattered thunderstorms are forming along a weak boundary situated across parts of far south central and southeast South Dakota and extending eastward into northeast Nebraska, and northwest Iowa. These thunderstorms may produce a brief funnel cloud or weak landspout tornado. If you feel your safety is threatened, please seek shelter. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and other local media for further details or updates.