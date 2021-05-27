Weather Forecast For Gregory
GREGORY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 49 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.