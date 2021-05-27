Cancel
Cross Plains, TX

Weather Forecast For Cross Plains

 5 days ago

CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aDFAAsl00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

