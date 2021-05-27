Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hosford, FL

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Hosford

Posted by 
Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HOSFORD, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hosford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hosford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aDFA95H00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford, FL
3
Followers
49
Post
186
Views
ABOUT

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hosford, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Today#Snacks#Thunderstorms#Advice#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Calling#Risk Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Daily Weather Forecast For Hosford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hosford: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Hosford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hosford: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Hosford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hosford: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Hosford’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hosford: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Calhoun County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA AND CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA UNTIL 1245 PM EDT/1145 AM CDT/ At 1205 PM EDT/1105 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Stonemill Creek, or 11 miles south of Blountstown, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orange, Bristol, Telogia, Jewel Fire Tower, Abe Springs, Sharpstown, Vilas, Hosford, Jensen Place, Central City, Red Hill, Clio, Marysville, Scotts Ferry, Estiffanulga, Wilma, Frink, Lewis, Woods and Lowry. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida.
Franklin County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GULF...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT/315 PM CDT/ At 321 PM EDT/221 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port St. Joe, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Beverly, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Overstreet, Milltown, Howard Creek, Willis Landing, Simmons Bayou, Beacon Hill, Dalkeith and Saint Joe Beach.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WAKULLA...SOUTHEASTERN LIBERTY JEFFERSON...NORTHERN TAYLOR...LEON...NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM EDT At 1224 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Quitman to 16 miles northwest of Carrabelle. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, Monticello, Tallahassee, St. Marks, Woodville, Madison, Crawfordville, Perry, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Greenville, Sopchoppy, Lee, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody and Jewel Fire Tower. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for Big Bend of Florida...and south central Georgia.