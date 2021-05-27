Cancel
Craig News Watch

Thursday has sun for Craig — 3 ways to make the most of it

Craig News Watch
 5 days ago

(CRAIG, AK) A sunny Thursday is here for Craig, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Craig:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDFA8CY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 50 °F, low 46 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 51 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

