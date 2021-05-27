Sturgis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STURGIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
