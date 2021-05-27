Cancel
Sturgis, MS

Sturgis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sturgis Today
 5 days ago

STURGIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aDFA4fe00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sturgis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

