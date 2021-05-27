Cancel
Fort Sumner, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Sumner

Fort Sumner Voice
Fort Sumner Voice
 5 days ago

FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0aDFA08k00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FORT SUMNER, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Sumner Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL DE BACA AND CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 225 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yeso, or 19 miles west of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sumner Lake State Park, Yeso and Sumner Lake. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 302 and 318. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Baca, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central De Baca County in east central New Mexico Central Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 220 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yeso, or 19 miles west of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sumner Lake State Park, Yeso and Sumner Lake. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 302 and 318. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, De Baca, Quay, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Curry; De Baca; Quay; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico East central De Baca County in east central New Mexico South central Quay County in east central New Mexico Southwestern Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 350 PM MDT, a strong outflow boundary ahead of a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Tolar, or 26 miles east of Fort Sumner, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Melrose, Saint Vrain, Tolar, Taiban and Cannon Air Force Base. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 339 and 379. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Roosevelt County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL DE BACA AND SOUTHWESTERN CURRY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong outflow boundary from a decaying thunderstorm near Tolar, or 21 miles east of Fort Sumner, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary. Locations impacted include Melrose, Taiban and Tolar. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 336 and 364. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.