Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellendale, ND

Ellendale Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ellendale Today
Ellendale Today
 5 days ago

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDF9xgk00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 45 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellendale Today

Ellendale Today

Ellendale, ND
6
Followers
42
Post
134
Views
ABOUT

With Ellendale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellendale, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ellendale, NDPosted by
Ellendale Today

Get weather-ready — Ellendale’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ellendale: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Dickey County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Stutsman PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER THE SOUTHERN JAMES RIVER VALLEY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will continue through the morning hours across the southern James River Valley, with visibility dropping to around one-quarter mile or less at times. Those traveling should be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and use extra caution at railroad crossings and intersections.
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening across portions of western North Dakota and all of central North Dakota. By the afternoon hours expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in 60s and humidity values as low as 14 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will become breezy with sustained values up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the watch. These factors, combined with dry vegetation will likely lead to critical fire weather conditions. Thus, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 36 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western and all of central North Dakota * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.